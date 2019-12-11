Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 25-year-old woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in Stockton on Tuesday night.
The incident happened a little before 9 p.m. near Center and Acacia streets.
Stockton police say officers responded and found that a pedestrian had been struck by several cars. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released the name of the pedestrian, but officers say she was a 25-year-old woman.
Both drivers stopped at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, officers say.