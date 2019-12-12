Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State police arrested a man Wednesday after he got a large transport van stuck in a parking structure and tried to abandon the vehicle.
Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. when the individual drove the van into Parking Structure 1 on the Sac State campus. The van struck the ceiling of the structure until it became stuck.
The driver, 29-year-old Joey Mance Norris, tried to leave the scene, but Sacramento State police officers responded and detained him.
Police said Norris was found to be under the influence and he fought with officers before he was taken to the Sacramento Main Jail.