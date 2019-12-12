SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on a search for a suspect in south Sacramento:

1:52 p.m.

Law enforcement officers are continuing to search for the armed suspect who was seen running onto Valley High School on Thursday.

Authorities say the incident all started when a probation officer saw, around 11:30 a.m., a juvenile fall off his bicycle. Officers went to help him out as a dog was also seen charging towards the juvenile. That’s when officers say they saw the juvenile pull out a firearm.

Officers then gave verbal commands to the juvenile, but he instead ran off and hopped a fence into Valley High.

The juvenile has not been seen since. Law enforcement officers have been sweeping the school campus, but at this point they don’t believe he is there.

12:09 p.m.

Authorities are investigating reports of a suspect who ran through campus at Valley High School in South Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they were called in Thursday morning to assist the Sacramento County Probation Department in capturing a man who ran away from the probation department.

The suspect, believed to be armed, ran through the school’s campus, authorities said. As of now, no shots have been fired or injuries reported. The Sacramento Police Department, which was also called in for assistance, said there is currently no threat to students as there is no indication the suspect is still on campus.

A lockdown at the school was has been put in effect as of 11:40 a.m. due to police activity and a perimeter has been set up while crews search the area for the suspect.

Cosumnes River College, which is right next to Valley High, is also on lockdown due to the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn new information.