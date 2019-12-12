Filed Under:Highway 50, Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Multiple lanes of eastbound Highway 50 were blocked due to a crash near Zinfandel Drive.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m., causing a major backup during the evening commute.

It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if any of the parties were injured.

Caltrans said the crash cleared by 6:06 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

