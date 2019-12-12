Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Multiple lanes of eastbound Highway 50 were blocked due to a crash near Zinfandel Drive.
The crash was reported just before 5 p.m., causing a major backup during the evening commute.
#TrafficAlert traffic collision blocking multiple lanes in Sacramento county on eastbound 50 near Zinfandel Drive. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/k6NY8rj8gv
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 13, 2019
It’s unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and if any of the parties were injured.
Caltrans said the crash cleared by 6:06 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.