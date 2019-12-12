Comments
AUBURN (CBS13) – Officers in Auburn are asking residents to be on the lookout for a porch pirate who appears to be following delivery drivers.
Wednesday night, Auburn police say a man driving a green 2002 Ford E-150 full-size van was seen taking packages off a porch in the Humbug Way neighborhood.
The packages were delivered just minutes before being stolen, leading investigators to believe he was following the delivery driver.
Surveillance cameras took some images of the suspect and the van he was driving, but it appears no license plate number was captured.
Anyone who recognizes the man or the van is asked to contact Auburn police at (530) 823-4234.