SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash that resulted in major injuries has shut down a portion of Highway 160 near Antioch, the California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter.
Major injury traffic collision, State Route 160 just north of the Antioch Bridge. Both directions of SR-160 are blocked with no estimated time of opening at this time. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/dlCcb4wt3L
— CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) December 12, 2019
The collision happened just before 1 p.m. north of the Antioch Bridge and involved two vehicles — one of which was a semi-truck.
CHP said a Toyota Corolla moving northbound near the bridge swerved into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and collided with a semi-truck head-on.
Following the initial collision, the semi-truck was struck from behind by another vehicle. Officers said the semi-truck caught fire after the collisions and the driver suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the Corolla was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries, CHP said.
There is currently no estimated time of reopening for the highway. The crash remains under investigation.
The identities of the people involved are unknown. No further details have been released at this time.