ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened inside a home in Orangevale early Thursday morning.

The incident started around 4 a.m. on Santa Juanita Avenue.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say a person was asleep inside a residence when they woke up to find a man inside. The person then shot the man.

The man shot took off in a car. A little while later, Roseville police found a gunshot victim in a car along Sierra College Boulevard and he was taken to the hospital. A woman was also with him when he was found.

No arrests have been made at this point. The man shot suffered non-life threatening injuries, deputies say.

Neighbors say the building where the shooting took place used to be an assisted living home, but deputies say it is no longer that kind of facility.

Deputies say the man who opened fire is cooperating with the investigation.

