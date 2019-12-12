STOCKTON (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol in Stockton is investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.
The crash happened near Leesburg Place and West Benjamin Holt Drive just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Officers say an elderly woman was killed in the crash.
#BREAKING we have just learned an elderly woman was hit and killed while walking to church. The driver that hit her fled @CBSSacramento https://t.co/62Zz6lKfmE
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) December 13, 2019
A few people were outside a nearby church and reportedly heard the impact. They say Mass was about to start and believe the woman was walking to church.
Officials have not released any more details about the crash, including the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story.