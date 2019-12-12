Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked a security guard at a Rancho Cordova shopping center on Thursday.
The incident happened a little after 8 a.m. at the shopping center along the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the security guard who patrols the center was taken to the hospital after the attack. The guard suffered non-life threatening injuries, deputies say.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the attack.
Deputies have a man in custody. No weapon was recovered and it’s unclear if there was one used in the incident.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.