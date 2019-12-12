SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An anti-vaccine activist who shoved a California state senator has been hit with a restraining order.
Kenneth Austin Bennett was live streaming on Facebook when he pushed Sen. Richard Pan in Sacramento back in August. Bennett can be heard questioning Pan, apparently taking issue over the state senator’s push to curtail vaccine exemptions.
WATCH: Vaccine Critic Cited After Pushing Sen. Richard Pan Near California State Capitol
Bennett didn’t shy away from admitting that he pushed the senator. Sacramento police later cited and released him for misdemeanor assault.
Sen. Pan has been a target of anti-vaccination activists for legislation that requires vaccinations for school children. Bennett was one of some 70 people who filed a petition to recall Senator Pan earlier in the year, according to BallotPedia.org. He also ran as a write-in candidate against Senator Pan in 2018, but only got 530 votes (0.3 percent).
According to the restraining order, Bennett cannot come within 100 yards of Pan, his home, his car or his offices.