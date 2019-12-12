



RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A Rio Linda man is looking for the owner of the three dogs that he says killed at least 10 animals on his property.

Allen Brasier says three huskies attacked and killed sheep, alpacas and chickens on his property. He says the animals were like family to him.

This happened early Wednesday morning as Brasier went to feed his animals. When he arrived, he says it was like a scene out of a horror movie.

“I’ve never seen or heard anything like that. To come out and see everything dead,” said Brasier.

His beloved alpaca, Penelope, was near death. He saw three huskies staring back at him.

“They turned, they barked at me, and I saw what was going on with all the animals,” he said.

Most of his animals were females, and some that were killed were pregnant. Brasier took a big stick on got the dogs off his property, so he could tend to his injured animals.

He says most of the animals were dead, but some others had to be humanely euthanized by animal control.

Now, Brasier is offering a reward to find the dogs and their owner in hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Yeah, I’d like to be compensated for my animals, but you’re not going to compensate me for what I watched,” said Brasier.

Animal control is also asking the community to come forward, for any information helping them find the dogs or their owner.