STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 that involved several vehicles.
The scene is along the southbound side of the freeway, near Wilson Way in Stockton.
California Highway Patrol says a total of four cars were involved in the crash.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers later found a suspected hit-and-run driver stopped on an off-ramp nearby.
No injuries have been reported, but Caltrans is warning drivers to expect traffic in the area for the time being.
The car responsible was attempting to make a dangerously close pass on the right between and SUV and a truck. The car turned sharply to fit between the SUV and the truck and lost control. The car spun out multiple times striking three nearby vehicles and causing one to flip over. The car responsible, only damaged in the front, regained control and continued driving on 99 South. It was the car in front of me that flipped over and I’m so hoping that driver was unharmed.