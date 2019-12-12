STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman was hit and killed while walking to church in Stockton Thursday night. The CHP is now searching for the hit and run driver responsible.
It happened just before 7 p.m. near Leesburg Place and West Benjamin Holt Drive, right near the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
The road was blocked for some time as officers investigated the incident, but opened up by 10 p.m.
#BREAKING we have just learned an elderly woman was hit and killed while walking to church. The driver that hit her fled @CBSSacramento https://t.co/62Zz6lKfmE
— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) December 13, 2019
CHP confirms the woman was heading to Presentation Church for Mass when she was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Benjamin Holt Drive. The incident happened as many families were heading to service.
CBS13 was told several people were outside the church when the elderly woman was hit. Many heard the impact, but officers say no one was able to get a description of the vehicle that hit her.
At this point in the investigation, CHP believes the woman was possibly jaywalking to get to church. Sergeant Barbara Butler said there are not any crosswalks in the area she was walking.
Officers did locate the victim’s vehicle nearby.
There are several homes along the road where the hit and run happened, investigators are looking to see if any have surveillance video of the crash so they can identify the vehicle involved.