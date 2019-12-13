CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Christmas came early for a Citrus Heights mother who said her rent money was stolen.

“I don’t even have words for it,” Apri Koontz said. “It’s been incredible.”

Koontz said she is counting her blessings as it’s been a difficult time since her hours were cut back at her job at FoodMaxx.

The single mother of two said she was forced to sell off personal items at a garage sale to make ends meet. Koontz said $1,300 in rent money was stolen from her car on Dec. 6 just hours after she was paid.

“I pulled my car all the way up and shoved my money all the way down and I went out Friday morning and my car was ransacked,” she said.

Koontz called police but there are no leads so far. She said she has been scrambling to come up with the money and figured the yard sale might do the trick—word quickly got out about her predicament.

“People have been coming from everywhere. It’s a miracle,” she said.

Kimberly Berg, who owns a nearby business, said she wanted to meet Koontz after hearing her story.

“Every little bit helps and I can give a little bit,” Berg said. “People who work hard shouldn’t have to struggle financially in our own backyard.”

Dozens stopped by with some dropping off cash. There were even people donating online from as far away as Florida. Koontz said she and her kids are grateful.

“This is big. Thank you. A big thank you! We got the rent, we got the rent!” April Koontz said with a tear in her eye.

Koontz says it was hard to put her financial struggle out there.

“For my kids to have Christmas and a house, it was well worth it,” she said.