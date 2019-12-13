GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested on suspicion of DUI while off duty.
The sheriff’s office confirmed on Friday that Deputy Anne Dunne, a two-year veteran of the department, was arrested back on the morning of Nov. 30 in Grass Valley.
Dunne was off-duty at the time she was arrested.
Sheriff Shannan Moon says her office started an internal investigation immediately after learning Deputy Dunne had been arrested.
“As law enforcement officers, we know and understand we are held to a high standard of conduct both on and off duty,” said Sheriff Moon in a statement on the deputy’s arrest. “As an office we strive to maintain those high standards in everything we do.”
Dunne has been reassigned to “non-enforcement administrative” duties for the time being.