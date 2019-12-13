SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The cat affectionately known as the “Mayor of Midtown” has passed away.
“As much as I’d love to trade you each a holiday snug for a holiday belly rub, it’s time for me to move on to the next great adventure,” tweeted the person behind Norm Lopez’ account on Thursday.
Okay! Leap feet first into this new decade as I boldly stride into the great beyond.
Big love. Forever.
Yr. Pal,
Norm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phKrkuaSlh
Easily distinguished by his easygoing demeanor and large size, Norm became an unofficial mascot of midtown Sacramento. Norm’s notoriety reached the point where the indie rock band Alt-J even featured him on some of their t-shirts for a short time.
Rumors spread early last year that Norm had passed, but it turned out that he was only “semi-retired” and was being kept inside for the colder months.
“I’m luckier than most – cats, people, you name it. My time in Sacramento and on Earth has been filled with your kindness,” Norm’s account tweeted on Thursday.
Actual mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted he will miss Norm.
Friends! At a time of political strife and division, Norm Lopez was a great unifier who brought joy to many in @TheCityofSac. He was also #MayorOfMidtown long before me. Rest in peace, Norm. You will be missed. https://t.co/nZoGJDk98H
Norm’s Twitter account urges people to donate to the Front Street Animal Shelter.