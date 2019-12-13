Comments
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A man was arrested for a fight over a parking spot in Placerville, police say.
The incident happened early Thursday afternoon on Center Street. Placerville police say 62-year-old David Adkins allegedly started a fight with another driver who had pulled into the parking spot he wanted.
During the fight, police say Adkins forcefully opened the other driver’s door and pulled him out. Adkins then allegedly took the other driver’s cell phone and threw it on the ground, breaking it.
Adkins then went back to his car and took off, but police say officers arrested him in less than a minute.
Police say Adkins is now facing robbery and several other charges. He has been booked into the El Dorado County Jail.