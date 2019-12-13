STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people are under arrest in the case where an attempted carjacker shot at a victim in Stockton.
The incident happened in broad daylight back on Nov. 24 along the 2500 block of W. Hammer Lane.
Stockton police say a 30-year-old man was sitting in his car when an armed suspect came up and tried to rob and carjack him. The suspect also fired at the man several times, but all shots missed.
Friday, detectives announced they had identified and arrested the suspect.
A search of the suspect’s car when he was pulled over and arrested uncovered a sawed-off shotgun, officers say. Two other people inside the car were also arrested for other charges.
The suspect, 18-year-old Jose Navarro, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, robbery and other weapons violations. The two other people arrested – 21-year-old Angelita Escobar and 18 Brandy Escobar – are also facing weapons violations.