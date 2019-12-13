STOCKTON (CBS13) – More than a dozen people were arrested in just one day as officers targeted snatch-and-grabs at the Weberstown Mall, police say.
On Thursday, Stockton police officers teamed up with mall security and loss prevention from several stores for a mission targeting holiday retail thieves. The mission was in response to the recent snatch-and-grab style thefts that have hit stores in the area recently.
Officers used unmarked vehicles and patrol cars to patrol the area in and around the mall and Target.
In the end, officers arrested a total of 14 people suspected of theft.
Of those 14, police 10 were adults (ranging in age from 18-31) and four were teenagers. About $1,4000 worth of merchandise from three different stores was recovered.
Police have identified the adult suspects arrested as: Altagracia Castellanos, 29, Armani Chambers, 18, Christian Mathis, 20, Erika Contreras, 20, Latoya Myers, 31, Robert Wright, 20, Shanita Jones, 29, Tino Scott, 29, Veronica Contreras, 21, and William Jackson, 28.