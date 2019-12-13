STOCKTON (CBS13) – Robbed, kicked, even threatened with a gun. Neighbors are now demanding park security after a young teen was attacked at a Stockton park.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was attacked and robbed while walking through Dentoni Park on Wednesday.
Some people have begun signing a petition for park security.
“[There’s] no lighting there in the evening time,” said Art Maldonado, who lives by the park. “The lights are always getting busted out and what not.”
Others say they’ll start patrolling themselves to keep children safe.
“If they want me to walk, I will walk and patrol I will volunteer myself to walk patrol,” said area resident Charles Hankins.
That petition for security has a couple dozen signatures.
Neighbors hope it gets the ball rolling on safety improvements.