Comments
ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Sacramento deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Hurley Way and put one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the first reports of the shooting came in just before noon.
Deputies said the suspect fled the scene and they believe this was not a random act. There is no suspect description available at this time.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released and but authorities said his injuries are considered life-threatening. Authorities said the victim transported himself to the hospital following the incident.
More details to follow.