CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A high school student with autism got the surprise of a lifetime on his 18th birthday.

Despite autism, Steven, a Sacramento area high school student, only wants to serve his community.

After a request from his older brother Andre, Sacramento Metro Fire and Citrus Heights police made a stop to surprise Steven at his 18th birthday party.

Steven got to take pictures with law enforcement, get in a squad car and spray water from a fire hose.

