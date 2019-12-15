STOCKTON (CBS13) — An infant is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being rear-ended by a San Joaquin County deputy and crashing down an embankment, California Highway Patrol Stockton said.

CHP said the collision happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Both the deputy and another vehicle were traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of Charter Way when, for reasons unclear at this time, the deputy crashed into the rear of the victim’s car forcing them down an embankment.

Authorities said the deputy responded to the victim’s car and removed the infant from the vehicle to begin CPR. CHP said good samaritans helped remove the woman from the car and performed CPR on her.

The infant was airlifted to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The woman — whose relationship to the infant has not yet been confirmed — is said to be in critical condition.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was treated at the hospital and later released.

The identities of all parties involved have not been released.

CHP said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

No further information has been released at this time.