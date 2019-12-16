Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 27-year-old Carmichael man was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography last Thursday.
According to court documents, Christopher Espinoza exploited two minor victims in 2018 and was found to be in possession of several devices that contained child pornography on Jan. 11, 2019. He was arrested and remains in custody.
READ ALSO: Man Sleeping In Vehicle In Yuba City Attacked With Ax
On Dec. 13, he was arraigned and entered a not guilty plea.
If he is convicted, Espinoza faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.