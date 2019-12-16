Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police say six vehicles were broken into Monday night in an auto burglary spree.
Police spokesperson Rob Baquera said the victim vehicles were all located near the 200 block of Gibson Drive.
So far, police have released two persons of interest in the case. They say two black male adults may be involved. One was reportedly trying to cover his face and the other was holding a flashlight.
The pair were seen getting into a dark blue or gray Volkswagen Jetta.