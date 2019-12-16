Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Republic FC announced Monday Mark Briggs will serve as their next head coach.
Briggs, who has worked as the club’s Academy Director since August, signed a two-year agreement. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
In 2017, Briggs was named the USL Coach of the Year as head coach of the Real Monarchs in Salt Lake City. He joined Republic FC’s academy earlier this year and became the director in August.
Major League Soccer named the Republic as its newest team in October, starting in the 2022 season.