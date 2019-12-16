  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A local woman’s valuables were taken during a recent break-in, and among the missing items is the remains of her late husband.

Urn containing woman’s late husband’s ashes. (credit: Mimi Lopez-Waverly)

On Friday, a thief got into the yard of a Roseville home through a side gate and pried open a window. The thief then stole an urn that contained the homeowner’s late husband’s ashes, say police. The thief also got away with some jewelry.

Police say the break-in was unusual because the home is in a gated community and the alarm was activated at the time.

 

 

