SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people were killed after a fight broke out inside a Solano County home.

The incident happened around midnight on Hargus and East Orchard avenues, near the Vallejo city limits, according to a Solan County Sheriff’s Department statement.

One man was killed in a fight that started inside the home and another person was found dead from a gunshot wound. A third person, a woman, suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Deputies found a gun at the scene of the fight. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

