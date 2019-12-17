



CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights couple said they are heartbroken after a thief took off with their daughter’s favorite Christmas decoration.

With just about a week until Christmas, this family is desperate to get it back. The decoration is a countdown to Christmas clock that was projected onto the garage.

John Silva said the count down to Christmas clock was a favorite, not only for his daughter, but everyone in the neighborhood. He said heir daughter has special needs and would check this clock every single day as she got on the bus for school.

“When the bus pulls up in the morning, the kids all get to see how long it is until Christmas,” said her dad, John Silva. “It said Merry Christmas and then it had the count down. Days, the hours and how many minutes and seconds.”

Silva said someone took off with the device in broad daylight, not long after his wife left the house on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t believe it, it was just so bold,” Silva said.

The Silva family said this has been hard for their 11-year-old daughter Emily to understand. They said she feels violated and it makes her scared someone would take something special to her.

“I was in disbelief a little bit at first. I thought my wife took it down for some reason and then I was sad and now I’m a little bit angry,” Silva said.

The Silva family has been putting up this decoration for three years now. They do have surveillance cameras outside but unfortunately they didn’t capture the thief.

“Please just realize that you are causing harm to kids and families who enjoy this thing. it’s not something we can replace,” he said.