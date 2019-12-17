  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Federal Communications Commission authorized nearly $14 million for the next decade to bring broadband to nearly 18,800 rural homes and businesses in California.

The broadband providers will begin receiving funding later this month.

The ten-year funding represents the eighth wave of support from the Connect America Fund Phase II auction which authorized nearly $89.2 million in funding across 21 states.

In California, the funding is going to satellite provider Viasat which will offer service to 18,795 remote homes and businesses in 47 counties.

Those counties include:

County Company Minimum Speed Locations Total Support/
10 Year
Amador Viasat 25/3 Mbps 1 $1,464
El Dorado Viasat 25/3 Mbps 1 $1,464
Nevada Viasat 25/3 Mbps 1,098 $429,669
Placer Viasat 25/3 Mbps 122 $134,870
Plumas Viasat 25/3 Mbps 1,443 $1,107,667
Sacramento Viasat 25/3 Mbps 126 $26,810
San Joaquin Viasat 25/3 Mbps 36 $10,078
Sierra Viasat 25/3 Mbps 757 $490,255
Stanislaus Viasat 25/3 Mbps 2 $2,118
Sutter Viasat 25/3 Mbps 7 $813
Yuba Viasat 25/3 Mbps 7 $1,172

The company will be providing their service at a lower cost to customers because of the Connect America Fund support.

