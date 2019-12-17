Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Federal Communications Commission authorized nearly $14 million for the next decade to bring broadband to nearly 18,800 rural homes and businesses in California.
The broadband providers will begin receiving funding later this month.
The ten-year funding represents the eighth wave of support from the Connect America Fund Phase II auction which authorized nearly $89.2 million in funding across 21 states.
In California, the funding is going to satellite provider Viasat which will offer service to 18,795 remote homes and businesses in 47 counties.
Those counties include:
|County
|Company
|Minimum Speed
|Locations
|Total Support/
10 Year
|Amador
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|1
|$1,464
|El Dorado
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|1
|$1,464
|Nevada
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|1,098
|$429,669
|Placer
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|122
|$134,870
|Plumas
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|1,443
|$1,107,667
|Sacramento
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|126
|$26,810
|San Joaquin
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|36
|$10,078
|Sierra
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|757
|$490,255
|Stanislaus
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|2
|$2,118
|Sutter
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|7
|$813
|Yuba
|Viasat
|25/3 Mbps
|7
|$1,172
The company will be providing their service at a lower cost to customers because of the Connect America Fund support.