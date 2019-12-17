



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On the eve of the House of Representatives vote on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, there was a grassroots effort to get their message out.

Hundreds rallied at the California State Capitol on Tuesday night to make sure their voices were heard in a nationwide show of solidarity.

“We are not going to take it anymore,” shouted one woman in the crowd outside California’s capitol.

Protesters sounded off, chanting ‘Lock him up!” And spoke about what they say is wrong with our president. This comes the night before the House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

“Wrong is wrong and right is right and he is wrong!” said Kathleen Agnew.

It was all part of the ‘Nobody Is Above the Law’ rally attended by hundreds in Sacramento and thousands nationwide on this so-called ‘Impeachment Eve.’

“It’s extremely important and hopefully there are a lot and they are big,” said Joel Larsen from Woodland.

Those in support of impeachment say they want President Trump held accountable. Trump is accused of using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.

“I fear for the next election. I fear for what will happen to this country,” said Debbie Coleman.

It’s expected the House will vote to impeach President Trump, but the Senate is not projected to have the votes to remove him from office.

“They need to do their job and show up and have a real trial and take this seriously,” said Larsen.

CBS13 Political analyst Gary Dietrich reacted to this notion.

“This is going to be a partisan operation and anybody who thinks otherwise hasn’t looked at the constitution,” he said.

Dietrich does not expect Trump to be convicted in this impeachment trial, but it’s what happens in the court of public opinion that will set the stage for this upcoming election year.

“The million dollar question is: does President Trump’s candidacy benefit from this or Joe Biden’s for that matter? No one knows the calculus and there is going to be tremendous positioning,” said Dietrich.

Trump has called this a witch hunt. Well there is no rest for the wicked. All of this will be playing out just weeks before the Iowa caucuses.