VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are working to locate a fraud suspect who reportedly used stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree in Vacaville.
Last month, a burglary victim reported their credit cards were taken from their vehicle in unincorporated Winters. Within hours of the theft, officials say two men began an “unlawful shopping spree” with the victim’s credit cards, charging $2,500 at two businesses in Vacaville.
Last week, the Vacaville Police Department posted the suspects’ pictures on Facebook, looking for help identifying them. With the help of their online community, police say they identified one of the suspects as 55-year-old Donald Todd from Sacramento.
Officers have a warrant for his arrest and are now working to locate him. The police department said they have tentatively identified the second suspect, but have not yet identified his name.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Detective Bill Boehm at 707-469-4854 or email him at bill.boehm@cityofvacaville.com.