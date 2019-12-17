  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodland News


WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland man was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase.

Police say 32-year-old Mark Estrada lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree after running from police during a traffic stop. Estrada and his passenger reportedly got out of the truck and tried to run, but stopped after seeing a K-9.

READ: Vacaville Police Working To Locate Credit Card Fraud Suspects

Officers say they found a semi-automatic handgun on the dashboard inside Estrada’s vehicle.

Estrada was taken into custody by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply