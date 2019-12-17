Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Woodland man was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase.
Police say 32-year-old Mark Estrada lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree after running from police during a traffic stop. Estrada and his passenger reportedly got out of the truck and tried to run, but stopped after seeing a K-9.
Officers say they found a semi-automatic handgun on the dashboard inside Estrada’s vehicle.
Estrada was taken into custody by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department.