MODESTO (CBS13) – A police chase turned deadly in Modesto on Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a Ceres Police Officer was chasing a suspect’s vehicle. The chase continued to Modesto where the driver lost control of the Toyota sedan and crashed into a tree on Oakdale road near Scenic Drive, according to a Modesto Police Department statement.

The force of the crash sheared the Toyota sedan in half, killing the passenger.

The driver of the car was arrested.

Police have not said what sparked the chase.

