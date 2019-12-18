SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento County man is wanted by the FBI for a 2007 homicide.
Officials say Santino Mario Garcia is wanted for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and homicide. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Garcia’s arrest.
Garcia, a validated Del Paso Heights Norteno gang member, was allegedly involved in the shooting death of a man during a game of dominoes on Aug. 26, 2007. The Sacramento County Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest, the day after he was charged with homicide. Three months later, a federal arrest warrant was issued for his arrest, charging Garcia with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
The FBI says Garcia has ties to Mexico and may be living there though he is not known to speak Spanish.
He uses the aliases Estevon Carlos Ortega, Santino Garcia, Tino Garcia, “Tino.” Garcia has black hair and brown eyes, he stands at 5’8″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Garcia has the following tattoos: “Norte DPH” on the back of his head; “4” on his right tricep; “Raquel” on his right shoulder; “1” on his left tricep; and “Daddy’s little girls” and the names “Cecilia, Esperanza, Erica” on his chest. He also has a scar on the right side of his chest.
If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.