RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A Rancho Cordova man has been arrested on gun charges after police say they found a gun in his vehicle that he was stolen from a UPS facility.

On Tuesday, police were patrolling the area of Mills Station Road and Mather Field Road when they pulled over 24-year-old Alex Elkins of Rancho Cordova for speeding, they say. Elkins said he was headed to his job at UPS at the time.

Alex Elkins (credit: Rancho Cordova PD)

Police determined that Elkins had an outstanding warrant. They searched his vehicle and reportedly found a loaded gun that had been stolen at a UPS facility before it could reach its destination.

Elkins was arrested for the warrant and on felony firearm-related charges and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

UPS confirms that Elkins is an employee. They say they are working with authorities on the investigation.

