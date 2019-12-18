  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Commons, Hanukkah, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – To mark the first night of Hanukkah, on Sunday, December 22, Sacramento will light the city menorah on the West Plaza of Downtown Commons near the Golden 1 Center.

Rabbi Mendy Cohen will light the menorah, along with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. After the ceremonial lighting at 5:30 p.m., people can attend a free party, including live music, a balloon artist, and face painting. Kosher refreshments will also be served.

Guests are asked to bring a gift to donate to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Hanukkah, or the festival of lights, lasts eight days. Each night an additional candle is lit using the shamash, or attendant candle.

Comments

Leave a Reply