DAVIS (CBS13) – A suspect was shot and killed by police in Davis who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday along the 400 block of Avocet Avenue.
Davis police say officers who got to scene found a woman lying on the ground.
Officers say the incident quickly escalated and a man started getting physical with them.
The man was then shot by officers.
Both the man and woman have since been pronounced dead. It’s unclear at this point if the woman was already dead when officers arrived, police say, and they don’t know how she died.
One officer was injured in the incident, but police say the officer was not shot. That officer is expected to be OK.
