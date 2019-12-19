ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a 45-year-old man suspected of stabbing a 22-year-old man to death in Arden Arcade.
The incident happened early Wednesday morning along the 3400 block of Whitney Avenue.
A 22-year-old man was found by deputies suffering from a stab wound. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED: Father Stabbed To Death In Arden Arcade Area Was Star Athlete At Inderkum High School
Detectives said at the time the suspect and victim apparently got into an argument just before the stabbing. Family later said the victim was stabbed while trying to stop an argument.
Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that 45-year-old Garrick Correa had been arrested in connection to the case. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The name of the 22-year-old man stabbed has not been released. Family has identified him as Larry Hardy, a former star football player at Inderkum High School.