MERCED COUNTY (CBS13) — Two suspects are behind bars after an officer-involved shooting that injured a deputy early Wednesday morning.
The Merced County Sheriff’s office said around 12 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Oscar Ochoa responded to a home in Livingston about a disturbance. Ochoa was not aware the house was a Marijuana Grow house filled with more than 5,100 plants.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office said two men, as 27-year-old Javier Delgadillo-Munoz and 35-year-old Paul Demarcus Glenn, arrived at the house before Deputy Ochoa and assaulted a resident, tying him up and stealing the marijuana.
When Ochoa arrived at the house, the sheriff’s office says he was fired at by an unknown caliber weapon and hit in his ballistic vest. He returned fire and said Delgadillo-Munoz and Glenn ran from the scene. They were both later arrested.
Investigators seized two firearms from the scene, including an AR-15 that had been reported stolen.
Detectives say Delgadillo-Munoz and Glenn were involved in the home invasion and possibly involved in the shooting.
Deputy Ochoa sustained minor injuries and was checked out on the scene.
This is an on-going investigation.