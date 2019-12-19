SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nine defendants each face a potential life sentence and $10 million fine after being indicted on drug and firearm offenses Thursday.
Prosecutors say Jose Encarnacion Mayo Rodriguez led a drug trafficking organization in San Joaquin County involving several family members and others. According to court records, Mayo and the co-defendants met with an undercover agent five times over a seven-month period selling heroin and methamphetamine.
During a traffic stop, law enforcement seized 28 pounds of meth and 2 pounds of heroin from defendant Yesenia Lopez. Then, on Dec. 5, agents served warrants at eight locations, seizing more than 44 pounds of meth, 10 pounds of heroin, two pounds of cocaine, 10 firearms, and $128,000 in cash.
The defendants are:
Jose Encarnacion Mayo Rodriguez, 32, of Lathrop;
Sylvia Zambrano, 56, of Lathrop;
Yesenia Lopez, 38, of Lathrop;
Maria Luisa Escamilla-Lopez, 39, of Stockton;
Juan Chavarria, 19, of Stockton;
Juan Ramon Lopez, 39, of Stockton;
Nereyda Alvarez, 32, of Stockton;
Phillip Allen Bailey, 48, of Stockton; and
Charles James Billingsley Jr., 51, of Stockton.