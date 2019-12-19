  • CBS13On Air

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The mother who was rear-ended by a San Joaquin County deputy Saturday night has died, authorities say.

The crash happened Saturday night on Interstate 5.

RELATED: Deputy-Involved Crash Leaves 1-Year-Old Dead

Home surveillance footage that captured the crash shows what appears to be the mother slowing her vehicle down with hazard lights on.

A few moments later, the deputy’s patrol vehicle slams into her.

Her one-year-old son, who was also in the car, was airlifted to a hospital but later died.

The deputy has been placed on paid leave during the investigation.

