SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The mother who was rear-ended by a San Joaquin County deputy Saturday night has died, authorities say.
The crash happened Saturday night on Interstate 5.
RELATED: Deputy-Involved Crash Leaves 1-Year-Old Dead
Home surveillance footage that captured the crash shows what appears to be the mother slowing her vehicle down with hazard lights on.
A few moments later, the deputy’s patrol vehicle slams into her.
Her one-year-old son, who was also in the car, was airlifted to a hospital but later died.
The deputy has been placed on paid leave during the investigation.