STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people were arrested during a probation search in Stockton that also netted a handful of weapons, police say.
Stockton police say, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers showed up at a home along the 200 block of East Fifth Street for a probation search.
During that initial search, officers say they found a firearm. Officers then got a full search warrant and discovered three other weapons.
Three people – 53-year-old Jose Sepulveda, 24-year-old Victor Sepulveda and 22-year-old Jade Chapman – are now under arrest and facing multiple weapons charges.