



DAVIS (CBS13) — A man lost his mother and brother right before the holidays. Both died after violence early Thursday morning in a quiet Davis neighborhood.

Nick tells CBS13 he is the suspect’s brother and the victim’s son. He lives in the same home where the shooting happened and believes his brother hurt his mother, who he says struggled with mental illness for years.

“It’s difficult and I really don’t want to try to get too much into it, just my mom was a good person and lost her husband five years ago to cancer. It’s been rough,” Nick said.

He says he knew something was off with his brother when he and his mom came home Wednesday afternoon and found traces of blood inside.

“We called my brother and he denied it,” Nick said.

It was still on his mind when he left for work later that night, he didn’t realize it was the last time he’d see his mom or brother alive.

Just after three in the morning, his mom called the police from inside the house. “She’s having problems with her son, verbal only, at that time and call was cleared,” a dispatcher said after the 911 call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground. “They could physically see she was injured, but saw signs of life,” Davis Police Lieutenant Mike Munoz said.

Officers entered the front door to try and help her and were confronted by the suspect, a man with a knife.

“He was given commands which he did not follow. He ended up attempted to assault the officers with a knife, and that’s when they ended up shooting the male subject,” Munoz said.

Police then started first aid on the victim, but medics said she died at the scene.

Officers say they have been called to the home before, and neighbors said the suspect is someone who they had warned police about for his odd behavior for years.

“Police say they can’t do anything, there doesn’t seem to be any way that this person can get some help and we the neighbors are concerned,” Dave Kalb said.

An officer was also injured in the incident. They received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they can’t confirm the relationship between the victim and the suspect until they finish their final report. Detectives are expected to remain on the crime scene through Friday.