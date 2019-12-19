  • CBS13On Air

Woodland News

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, the Woodland Police Department said.

The department said that the stolen car was spotted being driven in the area of Elm Street and Casa Linda Drive.

The driver was identified as Woodland resident Tyler Adkins, 26.



Police said Adkins was in possession of various burglary tools and in violation of probation.

Adkins was arrested without incident.

