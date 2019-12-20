Comments
NEWMAN (CBS13) — A candlelight vigil for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh will be held on Dec. 26 marking the one-year anniversary of his death.
NEWMAN (CBS13) — A candlelight vigil for fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh will be held on Dec. 26 marking the one-year anniversary of his death.
The memorial will be held in Newman’s downtown plaza at 6 p.m. Following a balloon release, a walking vigil will commence to the corner of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.
READ: 2 Convicted Of Helping Suspect In Newman Officer’s Murder Escape From Law
Singh was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on December 26 last year.