SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday for the first-degree murder of a Sacramento woman.
Last month a jury convicted Shylow Therman of the murder of 56-year-old Dorthea Brewer. Therman has a previous strike from an armed bank robbery conviction in Federal court.
On Dec. 22, 2018, Brewer went to a store on Florin Road to buy lottery tickets. Therman stood behind her in line and followed her to her car, sticking a gun in the window and grabbing her purse. He demanded her money and then shot her in the head.
READ: Police: Man Tried To Sexually Assault Woman At Knifepoint In West Sacramento Apartment Laundry Room
Brewer was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives linked Therman to the crime through surveillance video at the store. When he was arrested, Therman had a .40 caliber Glock handgun in his waistband that was later found, through the DA’s crime lab, to have fired the fatal shot.
He was arrested for the killing on January 17 but had already been in custody since December 27 on unrelated charges.