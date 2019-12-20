



LOOMIS (CBS13) — A Placer County family is counting their blessings after a Christmas surprise.

“This, to me, is a direct way to help someone,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Montz.

Montz was delivering joy on Friday afternoon.

“This caught us off-guard but in a good way,” said Jason Bowersmith.

Bowersmith, his fiancée, and their two-and-a-half-year-old twin boys received $400 in gift cards.

“It’s a big help,” said Bowersmith.

The gift cards are part of an $11,000 donation from a man who wanted to remain anonymous. His Christmas wish was for deputies to track down families in need as part of their Operation Santa program.

“It’s really nice there are still people like that in the world,” said the twins’ mother, Aston Dominguez.

The gift cards could not come at a better time for this Granite Bay family. The toddlers, John and Dean, were just diagnosed with Leukemia and have been undergoing treatment at UC Davis.

“The travel alone right now is three days a week. They both have a clinic on the same day. One has treatment on one day and treatment another day. It’s a lot of back and forth,” said Bowersmith.

Leukemia is rare in siblings under four and almost unheard of in twins. The treatment is already taking a toll on their family.

Aston said, “They don’t understand what’s happening, so it’s hard to explain why you have to let people poke them or take pictures with the x-ray.”

To help lift their spirits, the boys got to check out the deputy’s car.

In uncertain times like this, the family is certain of one thing: the spirit of giving is alive. And for deputies, giving back is the reason for the season.

“You know, you can see it on their faces that they appreciate it,” said Montz.