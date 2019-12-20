Comments
SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora family escaped unhurt after their house went up in flames early Friday morning.
The incident happened along Toby Lane, off South Washington Street.
Sonora police say officers got to the scene and found a home fully engulfed in flames. Three people who were living inside were able to get out before the house was consumed, officers say.
Firefighters were eventually able to get the flames under control.
The Red Cross is now helping the displaced family.
Investigators are looking into what started the fire, but police say foul play isn’t suspected.