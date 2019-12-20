WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for a suspect who police say put a knife to a woman’s neck, then tried to sexually assault her.
The incident happened Sunday at an apartment building along the 900 block of Bridge Street in West Sacramento. Police say, a little before 11 a.m., the man went into the building and attacked a woman who was in the laundry room.
Police say the man held a large folding knife to the woman’s neck, then told her to be quiet and let him do what he wanted.
It was at this point that the man allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman. She resisted, but was soon knocked to the ground. Police say the man them kicked and stomped her, leaving the woman with significant injuries.
He eventually left and was seen driving a grey, early 2000s-era Mercury Sable over the I Street Bridge.
Surveillance cameras captured a clear photo of the suspect. Anyone who sees or recognizes him is asked to contact West Sacramento police immediately at (916) 617-4947.